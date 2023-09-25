Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $313,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 665,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. 59,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

