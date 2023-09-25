Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,826,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,863,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after acquiring an additional 58,876 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

