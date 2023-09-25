Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.25% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 270,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.