Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.