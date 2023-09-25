Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 496 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $111.17 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

