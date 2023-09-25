Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 246.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

