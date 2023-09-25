Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

