Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NYSE WPC opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

