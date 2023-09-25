Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in United Rentals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $433.29 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.65 and its 200 day moving average is $410.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

