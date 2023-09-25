Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $62.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

