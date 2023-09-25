Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 275 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $146.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

