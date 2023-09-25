Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

