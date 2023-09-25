Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 10,423 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 155,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,167,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $83.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.