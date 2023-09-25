Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $172.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.55 and a 200-day moving average of $177.23.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

