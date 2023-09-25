Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 17,447 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

