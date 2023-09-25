Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 5,501 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $267.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.47 and its 200-day moving average is $261.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

