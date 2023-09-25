Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
