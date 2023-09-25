WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after buying an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

