WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.15.

Get WEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.55. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $9,197,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.