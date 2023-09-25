William Blair Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.77.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $588.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

