Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.63

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.63 and last traded at $151.30, with a volume of 783573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 548.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 201,779 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

