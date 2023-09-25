Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.