Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $155.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

