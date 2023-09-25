Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $134.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 14.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $134,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

