Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.48. 420,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,912. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

