Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.73 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.