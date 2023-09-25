Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $61.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $72.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.