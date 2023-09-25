YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:YGF) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 25th

YanGuFang International Group’s (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 25th. YanGuFang International Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YGF opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26. YanGuFang International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

