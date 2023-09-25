YETI (NYSE:YETI) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

YETI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of YETI stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at YETI

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

