Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $53.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $250,919.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,465.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $304,643.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 197,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.