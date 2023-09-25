Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $10,634,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,046,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,930,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.