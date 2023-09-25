Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.68 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

