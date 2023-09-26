12,186 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.85 and a 1 year high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

