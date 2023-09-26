21,738 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. 23,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,141. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

