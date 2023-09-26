2,722 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.65. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

