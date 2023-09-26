3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,874,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,626,459 shares.The stock last traded at $4.46 and had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $595.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.74.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

