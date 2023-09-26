7,133 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $69,643,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $64,598,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.89.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.22. 112,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.