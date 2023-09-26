89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 3.9% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 221,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,515,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

ETNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.68.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

