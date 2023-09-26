89bio’s (ETNB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.44.

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.68.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 167.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

