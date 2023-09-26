92,831 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 51,662 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Stories

