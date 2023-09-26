9,919 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Bought by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 17.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

IAPR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. 27,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

