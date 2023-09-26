abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:ASCI)

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ASCI opened at GBX 259 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.83. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 216 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 289 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of £57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -177.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

