abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:ASCI)

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance
LON:ASCI opened at GBX 259 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.83. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 216 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 289 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of £57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -177.40 and a beta of 0.96.
About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That are Moving into the Buy Zone
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Reasons Unity Software Is Ready to Rally 38%
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 Stocks to Benefit from the Aging Population
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.