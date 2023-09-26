Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,404 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

