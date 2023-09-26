Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.12.

ACN stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.70. The stock had a trading volume of 234,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,245. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.51.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

