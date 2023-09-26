Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $312.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $314.00 to $312.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $317.09 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.11.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

