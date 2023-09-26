Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE ACN traded down $6.70 on Tuesday, reaching $310.29. 568,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,199. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.12.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

