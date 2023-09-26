AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.92.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.69 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

