ADF Group Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

ADF Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DRX remained flat at C$4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.28. ADF Group has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.22 million for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities research analysts predict that ADF Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.