Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,916. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

