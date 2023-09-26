Advantest Stock to Split on Thursday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 28th.
Advantest Price Performance
ATEYY stock opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advantest has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $159.73.
About Advantest
